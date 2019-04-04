EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $4.98 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00103939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Mercatox, IDCM and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Neraex, GOPAX, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitMart, BCEX, OTCBTC, LBank, Huobi, Coindeal, DragonEX, Koinex, Hotbit, BtcTrade.im, TOPBTC, Kraken, Tidebit, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Mercatox, CoinEx, Bibox, Bitfinex, BigONE, CoinBene, Kuna, Coinbe, RightBTC, ChaoEX, Fatbtc, BitFlip, Cryptomate, COSS, Binance, Exrates, WazirX, QBTC, ABCC, Livecoin, YoBit, Zebpay, Poloniex, Bithumb, Exmo, Liqui, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Tidex, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, Rfinex, Coinone, IDCM, Upbit, DOBI trade, HitBTC, Cryptopia, OEX, Bitbns, EXX, IDAX, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, DigiFinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.