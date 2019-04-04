Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 430 to GBX 500. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Entertainment One traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 1580838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.40 ($5.81).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.75 ($6.28).

Get Entertainment One alerts:

In related news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/entertainment-one-eto-reaches-new-1-year-high-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Entertainment One (LON:ETO)

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.