Enterprise Group Inc (E) Director Buys C$30,600.00 in Stock

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) Director Leonard Jaroszuk bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,858,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$826,005.52.

Leonard Jaroszuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Leonard Jaroszuk bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.

On Thursday, January 17th, Leonard Jaroszuk bought 30,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

E traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.18. 53,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,696. Enterprise Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc provides construction services for the energy, utility, and transportation infrastructure industries in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on underground construction, and maintenance and specialty equipment rentals. The company offers trenchless solutions, including laser guided boring and augering, pipe ramming, and pipe jacking/tunnel boring for rail companies, utility providers, infrastructure contractors, and pipeline companies.

