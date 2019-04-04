Enova International Inc (ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Enova International reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $242,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,585.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $609,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,070.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $1,052,825. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Enova International by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Enova International has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $768.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.