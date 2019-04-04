Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE ET traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,901. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.