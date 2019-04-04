Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.
NYSE ET traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,901. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.