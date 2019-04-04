Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Receives $102.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $153,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546 shares in the company, valued at $153,301.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 27,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $2,474,672.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 320,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,849 in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,106,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTA traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. 113,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,108. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 36.19%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.