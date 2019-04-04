Emphy (EPY) Market Cap Tops $203,553.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Emphy has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a market capitalization of $203,553.00 and $922.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emphy Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,902,025 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

