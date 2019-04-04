Emercoin Market Cap Reaches $13.98 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00006385 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and xBTCe. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $162,618.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,642,692 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex, xBTCe, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

