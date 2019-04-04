EMCORE (EMKR) Shares Up 8.8%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 543,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 152,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.13.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

