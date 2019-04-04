EmberCoin (EMB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

