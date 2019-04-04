Ellyn Shook Sells 2,343 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, February 1st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00.

ACN opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $177.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/ellyn-shook-sells-2343-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn-stock.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.