Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 63,790 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 361.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 14,832.9% during the 4th quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

BMV USRT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.86. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $833.00 and a twelve month high of $972.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.4364 dividend. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

