Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 2,020 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 39,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,840. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

