Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) is leading the transformation from analog to digital imaging with scalable, digital, award-winning products. Based in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the world, EFI develops breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process, increasing your competitiveness and boosting productivity. “

EFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.12 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.16.

Electronics For Imaging stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,411.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 120,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

