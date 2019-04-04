Electrocore (ECOR) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Electrocore to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electrocore and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrocore Competitors 216 628 1224 56 2.53

Electrocore presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 290.20%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electrocore is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrocore and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -4.63 Electrocore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.53 million 17.06

Electrocore’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore. Electrocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Electrocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electrocore and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Electrocore Competitors -126.85% -53.86% -20.17%

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

