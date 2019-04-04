Electrocomponents (ECM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. UBS Group raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 721.88 ($9.43).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 596.80 ($7.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 121,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £604,608.36 ($790,027.91).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

