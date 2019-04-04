Eight Capital Increases American Lithium (LI) Price Target to C$13.75

American Lithium (CVE:LI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.20 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:LI opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. American Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

