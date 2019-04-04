Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $285.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 131,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

