eGain (EGAN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,123. The company has a market capitalization of $298.25 million, a PE ratio of 94.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 61,524 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $712,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 986,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,346.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,208 shares of company stock worth $1,630,075. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in eGain by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in eGain by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eGain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

