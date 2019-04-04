EduCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. EduCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.19 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EduCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EduCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.02523651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00471723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00020476 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012645 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00033673 BTC.

EduCoin Token Profile

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one . EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

