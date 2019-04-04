Eclipse Resources (MR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:MR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.03. Eclipse Resources has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Eclipse Resources
