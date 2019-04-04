Eclipse Resources (MR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:MR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.03. Eclipse Resources has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Eclipse Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas in southeastern Ohio, West Virginia, and North Central Pennsylvania. Its acreage position includes approximately 227,000 net acres with 317 producing horizontal wells.

