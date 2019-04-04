easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

