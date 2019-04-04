easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

