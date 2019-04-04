easyJet (EJTTF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

