Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

DVAX stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $483.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18471.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $187,507.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 35,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $316,869.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,934.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

