Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gentex by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129,069 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,393. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares in the company, valued at $717,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $55,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,883 shares in the company, valued at $892,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and sold 29,686 shares valued at $631,983. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

