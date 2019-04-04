Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 400,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,390. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $100.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.5309 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

