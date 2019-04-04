Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 278.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 196.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,353,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 467,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,518. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.8712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

