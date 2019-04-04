Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,250 Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $121,397,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,965,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 846,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after purchasing an additional 567,973 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,767,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,324,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,789,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIF. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

In other news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,602,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,815. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

