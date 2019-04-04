Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 115 Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.11.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $290.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total transaction of $778,048.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

