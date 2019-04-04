Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $72,000 in Ford Motor (F)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on F. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

