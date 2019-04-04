Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,231,000.
BBEU opened at $24.19 on Thursday.
