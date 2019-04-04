DROXNE (DRXNE) Market Cap Hits $23,931.00

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DROXNE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DROXNE has a total market cap of $23,931.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DROXNE has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DROXNE alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001563 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DROXNE Profile

DROXNE (DRXNE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 102,302,415 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,194 coins. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming . The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DROXNE is droxne.net

DROXNE Coin Trading

DROXNE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DROXNE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DROXNE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DROXNE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DROXNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DROXNE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.