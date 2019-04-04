Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (DCF)

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

