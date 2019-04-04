DraftCoin Price Up 5.3% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $120,473.00 and $829.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,372,468 coins and its circulating supply is 8,372,468 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

