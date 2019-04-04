DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. DPW shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 24364 shares traded.

Get DPW alerts:

In other news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,722,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,642.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 1,451,667 shares of company stock valued at $174,200 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DPW by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,653,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 104,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DPW by 56.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,083,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 392,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in DPW in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DPW (DPW) Shares Gap Up to $0.30” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/dpw-dpw-shares-gap-up-to-0-30.html.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.