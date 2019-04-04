DowDuPont (DWDP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $36.49. DowDuPont shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 13222544 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DowDuPont by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DowDuPont by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

