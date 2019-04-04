DowDuPont (DWDP) Shares Down 32.9% on Analyst Downgrade

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) was down 32.9% on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 22,492,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,508,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

