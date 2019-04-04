Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,985 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 34.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $14,165,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

