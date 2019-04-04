Douglas Emmett (DEI) vs. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Critical Contrast

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

This table compares Douglas Emmett and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $881.32 million 7.94 $116.08 million $2.02 20.35 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.27 billion 2.77 $411.64 million $2.34 8.06

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Douglas Emmett pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Douglas Emmett and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 5 6 0 2.55 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 13.58% 2.97% 1.40% CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 32.33% 12.43% 1.90%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.