Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 13,550 TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,990. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $298.58 and a one year high of $466.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $8,547,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 229,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,167,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,274 shares of company stock worth $33,455,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.83.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

