Domtar Corp (UFS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Domtar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257,488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Domtar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 202,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Domtar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Domtar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UFS reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other news, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $605,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $2,677,576.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,348.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

