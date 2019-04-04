Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,465. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

