Dinastycoin Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $276,860.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,847,373,573 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.