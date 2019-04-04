Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.19% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,064,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other Arcosa news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $46,062,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Arcosa Inc (ACA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-takes-position-in-arcosa-inc-aca.html.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.