Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 810,218 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 810,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $43,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Ship Finance International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

