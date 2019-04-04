Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.42 Million Stake in BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $42,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $56.89.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

