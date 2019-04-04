Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Peabody Energy (BTU)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $44.00 price target on Peabody Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

BTU stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $64,492.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,171.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,477 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,482.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,999 shares of company stock worth $237,629. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,191 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

