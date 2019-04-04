Deutsche Bank (DB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 7,807,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 5,360,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 64,861,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,774,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,219,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

