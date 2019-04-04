Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 7,807,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 5,360,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Trading 5.3% Higher” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/deutsche-bank-db-trading-5-3-higher.html.
About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.