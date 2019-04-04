Deutsche Bank AG Sells 154,896 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,896 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Hershey worth $74,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,555 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

