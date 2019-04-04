Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 38,064 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of ABIOMED worth $83,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $284.94 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.17 and a twelve month high of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.33.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 38,064 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/deutsche-bank-ag-purchases-38064-shares-of-abiomed-inc-abmd.html.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.